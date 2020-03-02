Today's protest in Palma. 02-03-2020 Miquel A. Cañellas

Twenty-nine cars featured in Monday's protest against changes to bus services in Palma. The convoy set off from Plaça Reina at 10.00 and arrived back at the square half an hour later.

Tomeu Berga, the vice-president of the residents federation Veïnats de Sa Ciutat, said that alterations to EMT routes had harmed areas of the city on the periphery and their connections with the centre. The likes of Genova and Sa Teulera, he observed, have been left "totally isolated" with a bus every forty minutes. "There have been improvements to services in the centre, but they have cut them in neighbourhoods on the periphery."

He stated that technical personnel have seen that the transport system has got worse, adding that the alterations have been a failure. He regretted the fact that the town hall had not sought consensus with residents' groups. However, there was a meeting with EMT at 12.30 on Monday. Before this, Berga expressed his hope that the bus company (and therefore the town hall) would be willing to negotiate and "correct the mistakes".

Depending upon what response there is from the town hall, there could be further protests this week. For Monday's convoy, there were representatives from seven residents' associations, e.g. Cala Gamba and Son Armadans.