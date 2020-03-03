Shares:

HOUSE TO LET in Llucmajor village. Renovated with 30 m² terrace. Double glazed windows. Living room, dining room, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, utility room. 750 €. neus@inmobiliariacananeus.es

NATIVE ENGLISH TEACHER available for English lessons, conversation and help with homework. Palma area. Call Lisa on 607-742136.

REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com