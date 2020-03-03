Pedestrians banned from the Passeig Sagrera because of high winds. 03-03-2020 Jaume Morey

Pedestrians have been banned from Passeig de Sagrera in Palma at least until the orange alert finishes at midnight because of extremely strong winds.

The area has been cordoned off and a Police patrol has been deployed to stop people entering.

The public are being advised to avoid all areas of Palma where there are large trees such as, Avinguda de Gabriel Roca, Passeig Mallorca, the first line of Playa de Palma, La Rambla, Passeig del Born, Plaça de la Porta de Santa Catalina and Parc de Sa Feixina.

It’s the first time that Palma City Council has closed Passeig de Sagrera to pedestrians.

On November 3 last year, a woman died and a seven-year-old girl was injured when part of a palm tree fell on top of them in the ​​Dalt Murada neighbourhood of the city, near the Cathedral.