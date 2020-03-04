Shares:

HOUSE TO LET in Llucmajor village, renovated with 200 m² garden and terrace. Living room, bedroom with air conditioning, kitchen with fireplace, bathroom, WC. 850 €. neus@inmobiliariacananeus.es

PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com