Gale force winds bring down tree in Paseo Mallorca. 04-03-2020 Teresa Ayuga

Shares:

Gale force winds uprooted the tops of 8 palm trees in the Passeig Sagrera in Palma on Tuesday night and firefighters say a number of others are very precarious.

The pedestrian walkway was closed a few hours before they fell as a precaution, after Aemet issued an orange weather alert for extremely high winds.

Firefighters and Palma Local Police were inundated with calls reporting damage, but most of them were minor incidents.

Branches, lamp posts and rubbish containers all succumbed to gusting winds and there were some serious incidents in Coll d’en Rabassa and Camí de Jesús.

Roads cut

Traffic delays are likely on some roads after falling trees and other obstacles blocked several routes overnight, including the Ma-3011; the Ma-13 towards Alcúdia; the Ma-3021; Ma-1032 and the Ma-3520.

Emergency services have been working nonstop, dealing with falling trees dislodged awnings and fences.

Related Tags