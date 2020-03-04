Pimeco complains about rats in Palma. archive photo 25-04-2011 Juan Miguel Giménez

The employer of small and medium businesses in Majorca, Pimeco, has made a formal complaint about the presence of rats in central Palma.

Pimeco points out that Plaça de la Reina is one of the most popular tourist zones in the city and seeing vermin in the streets is giving visitors a bad impression.

“The merchants from the Born area have sent us video that was recorded on Wednesday morning in one of the main tourist entry points to Palma,” said a Pimeco spokesperson.

Pimeco has posted the damning video on its Twitter page and tagged Palma City Council.

Rates a plaça de la Reina.

Els #comerciants de la zona de d’Es #Born ens fan arribar aquestes imatges enregistrades aquest matí i que donen una imatge lamentable d’una de les principals portes d’entrada de #turistes a #Palma. @ajuntpalma pic.twitter.com/XBKXVKjQMn — pimeco (@PIMECOmll) March 4, 2020

The President of Pimeco, Toni Fuster, has criticised the quality of the cleanliness provided by Palma City Council saying the video of rats will have recriminations for the image of the city.