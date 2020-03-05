The Guardia Civil equality plan was presented on Wednesday. 04-03-2020 Alejandro Sepulveda

The Guardia Civil in the Balearics has 190 women, 9.4% of a total of 2,021 officers. This is above the national average of 7.3%.

On Wednesday, the first Guardia Civil equality plan was presented by the national government delegate Aina Calvo and the Guardia Civil lieutenant in Manacor, Marisol Rodríguez, who observed that the Guardia is a reference point in terms of policing. This is because of equality policies without discrimination for reasons of gender and measures to establish genuine equality between men and women. The plan draws on data from 2010 to 2017 which indicate, for example, that 3.3% of senior officers are women.

Rodríguez noted that it was 1988 when the first woman joined the Guardia Civil. The road has been "a long one" in bringing more women into the force. There is now, she said, no inequality, but she regretted the fact that there are two divisions in the Balearics which still do not have women. The Guardia Civil, she stressed, is "an egalitarian institution for both men and women", with officers dedicated to their professionalism regardless of sex.

The lieutenant added that "there is no record" of sexual or workplace harassment in the force in the Balearics, while there are also no differences between men and women in terms of pay.

Calvo praised the Guardia Civil for "making history" with female representation in the force and said that the equality plan was a "clear symbol of modernisation" in Spain as well as a step forward towards genuine equality in the security forces.