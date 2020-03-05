Advertisements
IN A QUIET STREET in Sóller. A townhouse close to the centre, with a rental licence, approx. 265 m² also with a garden, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room with fireplace, garage and central heating. 699,950 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.
MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.
STRODEN PROPERTY pool service. 90 Euro 4 weeks. All chemical checks, one visit month. Call 871-239535.
