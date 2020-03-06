More strong winds forecast in Majorca. 05-03-2020 Jaume Morey

Majorca is still on yellow alert with winds gusting at around 80 kilometres an hour and stormy seas producing 3 metre high waves according to Aemet’s Miquel Gili.

Friday is noticeably cooler with scattered showers and temperatures falling to around 15º-16º which is normal for this time of the year.

The weather alert will be raised to orange after 1800 on Saturday when more stormy weather is expected and the sea will be very choppy with 4 metre high waves crashing onto beaches, but it will be a couple of degrees warmer in most places.

It’ll be partly sunny, partly cloudy on Sunday and warmer too with highs of 20º.

Overnight the mercury will drop to between 8º-10º which is slightly higher than average.