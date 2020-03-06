Passeig de Sagrera, Palma. archive photo. 06-03-2020 Ultima Hora

Passeig de Sagrera in Palma has been closed yet again amid warnings of 70 kilometre an hour winds.

An orange alert will be in place from 1800 on Saturday until 0300 on Sunday morning and residents are being urged to be extremely careful and avoid areas where there are large trees.

High risk areas include, Avenida Gabriel Roca, Dalt Murada, Paseo Mallorca, Playa de Palma, Las Ramblas, Passeig del Born, Plaça de la Porta de Santa Catalina, Parc sa Feixina, Bellver Forest and Passeig de Sagrera.

Its the second time that Passeig de Sagrera has been shut down, last Tuesday gale force winds felled the tops of 8 palm trees just hours after it was cordoned off.

Local Police are warning that if the winds are gusting at more than 90 kilometres an hour Avinguda de Gabriel Roca will be closed to traffic.