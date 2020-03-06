Ibiza confirms first coronavirus case. 06-03-2020 Marcelo Sastre

The Health Department in Ibiza has confirmed the first case of coronavirus on the White Island, taking the total number of cases in the Balearic Islands to 7.

The patient is from Italy but is currently on the island. Tests came back positive and biological samples have now been sent to the National Centre for Microbiology of the Carlos III Health Institute in Madrid.

He has admitted to an isolation ward at Can Misses Hospital this week with a cough and a fever.

The first case of coronavirus in the Balearic Islands was an Expat from Majorca who has fully recovered. A woman who developed symptoms after returning from Italy is said to be doing well. The third patient, who became infected in Turin, is in an isolation ward at Son Llatzer Hospital and she has infected a relative with the virus here in Majorca. A couple from sa Pobla who also tested positive are being treated at Inca Hospital.

The General Directorate of Public Health & Participation is now contacting everyone who has been in touch with the Italian man in Ibiza to advise them what to do if they have symptoms.

Anyone who believes they may have been in contact with a patient who has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus is advised to call the 061 Emergency Response Team.