News
British PM backs calls for Magalluf investigation
The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is backing calls by a British family for an investigation into the death their son in Magalluf.
Tom Channon died after falling 20 metres from a balcony at the Eden Roc apartments in Carrer Torrenova on July 12, 2018 and was the third tourist to lose his life at the apartment block that year.
The victim’s mother, Ceri says she's "very grateful to the Prime Minister," who’s promised to ask the Foreign Office to contact the Spanish authorities.
The Channon family want to open a criminal case against those responsible for Eden Roc apartments and hope to meet with the Spanish ambassador in London very soon.
Security measures were increased in the building at the end of 2018 and a 1.70 metre high wall with iron bars was installed around the car park after three young people died within 12 months. None of the the victims were staying at Eden Roc apartments.
