Police
Eight more arrests in major drugs operation
The latest phase of Operación Crótalo, a major Guardia Civil drugs operation, has led to the arrests of eight more people.
On Saturday, the Guardia released information regarding raids and searches that were carried out towards the end of last month. Seven addresses were raided. These were in Lloret de Mar, Badalona and Canovelles (Barcelona), Valencia, Molina de Segura (Murcia), and in Palma and Inca.
Seizures from the raids included 5,700 marijuana plants, 1.5 kilograms of ecstasy, various quantities of hash and cannabis resin, 70,000 euros cash, three vehicles and a large number of mobile devices.
Some thirty people have now been arrested in all. As well as the drugs seized last month, 87 kilos of cocaine had previously been seized. Three laboratories for making drugs - one for cocaine, two for hashish - have been closed down. One of these was in Lloret - a three-storey building used to grow marijuana, turn this into hash and then prepare the drug for sale and distribution.
Five of the eight people arrested are now on remand. The operation has been led by the criminal police and organised crime squad based in Algaida.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.