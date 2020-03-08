Bellver Castle, Palma 12-11-2017 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Weather

Palma 18 degrees and mostly sunny but still very breezy with a low of 7.

It’s 17 and sunny in Andratx with a cool northerly wind and a low of 6 degrees.

The sun’s out of the east coast of Majorca with a high of 18 degrees in Santanyi, a light wind and a low of 6.

Acludia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 19 with winds gusting at 20 kilometres an hour and an overnight temperature of 8.

And the wind has finally dropped in Soller, it’s 19 degrees there today with plenty of sunshine but it will be chilly when the sun goes down and the mercury drops to just 4 degrees.

What’s On

There’s tons of events all over the island today to celebrate International Women’s Day, log on to the What’s On page at www.majorcadailybulletin.com to find out what’s happening in your area.

The Fira del Fang ceramics fair is open from 1000 until 2000 in Marratxi with hundreds of stalls offering all kinds of hand made pieces and there’s folk dancing in the main marquee with Es Raiguer and Jaravera Folk at 1300 and Engalba at 1800.

The easter funfair, Fira del Ram, in Son Fusteret Showground has 170 different attractions and it’s open from 1100 until 2330.

There’s still time to enjoy Bizet’s opera, Carmen at the Teatre Principal in Palma and tickets cost between 10 and 65 euros.

Violinist, Joan Manuel Álvarez is live at Sa Nostra Cultural Centre in Carrer de la Concepció at 2000 and entry is 12 euros.