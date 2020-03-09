Shares:

WANTED: Quality rental properties in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes for long term rent only. Call Nash Homes 971-675 969 or email Jacqui info@nashhomesmallorca.com

COSTITX. Charming finca set in a tranquil area of Costitx. 80 m² home tastefully renovated throughout, new installations, flooring, double glazed windows, two woodburners. Sitting room with fantastic dining kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom. Porch, roof terrace and barbecue range. Mains electricity. 285,000 €. Ref. 9399. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

FANTASTIC COUNTRY property with large pool and tennis court. Quiet location, outskirts of Inca. 15,669 m² plot with five bedrooms and three bathrooms in centrally heated home. Separate garage/ store approx. 100 m².Cedula. 530,000 €. Ref. 9388. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

QUALITY RENTAL HOMES available in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes, long term only. Call Nash Homes Portals Nous 971-675969 or see our website for current properties: www.nashhomesmallorca.com

FANTASTIC TOWNHOUSE 220 m² with garden, in Costitx. Tastefully renovated, requiring some finishing. Large kitchen, five bedrooms, four bathrooms (three en suite), second floor studio with terraces and fabulous mountain views. Pre-installation for central heating. Sufficient room for small pool in the garden! 318,000 €. Ref. 9355. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

POLLENSA: Fabulous mountain views. Peaceful location. Attractive finca 3300 m² with pool. Lounge/ diner, large equipped kitchen with island unit and utility/ laundry room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms (one en suite). Front and lateral porches, lovely garden, fruit trees and pond. Central heating, double glazing, electricity and own well. Viewing recommended. 495,000 €. Ref. 9262. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

LONG TERM RENTAL. First Mallorca requires long term rentals throughout the island to satisfied demand. Tel. 971-007007; firstmallorca.com

SANTA PONSA AREA. We offer over 300 properties in the area including apartments, villas & exclusive front line villas. For details contact First Mallorca Port Adriano office. Tel. 971-234444.

PALMA OLD TOWN. We offer over 110 delightful apartments in the Old Town of Palma, plus over 300 in the general city area. Contact First Mallorca Palma office. Tel. 971-425262.

PUERTO ANDRATX. We offer over 390 sea view properties including villas, apartments & exclusive homes. For details contact First Mallorca Puerto Andratx office. Tel. 971-698888.

FIRST MALLORCA offers over 1,700 properties including villas, apartments, country homes & country estates. For details contact the central office. Tel. 971-007007.

LONG TERM RENTALS. Extensive selection of villas, apartments & country homes. Tel. 971-007007 First Mallorca.

MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.

NATIVE ENGLISH TEACHER available for English lessons, conversation and help with homework. Palma area. Call Lisa on 607-742136.

AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Sala 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalisation block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.

FELIZ ANIMAL ANDRATX. Animal welfare concerns everybody. You could foster an animal or become a practical helper, or a member of our association for only 50 € a year. Don´t simply turn away if you see an animal that needs you. To help a defensless animal is a matter of honour and a sign of humanity. Tel. 676-366814 or contact us at www.feliz-animal.com

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA .ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Also see our main advert for meeting times. English Helpline 634-368771.

CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info

PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.

CHANGE OF PLATES. EU, American and historic cars, name changes, NIE numbers, etc. Tel. Zoe 609-669106. C/. Paris 8, Palma Nova.

ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.

SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es

WE CLEAR building rubble, garden waste, old furniture etc. Fast reliable service. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es

A1352 SANTA PONSA. Beautiful and luxurious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in golf complex. Large south facing terrace overlooking communal pool and manicured gardens. Also inside pool! Parking in garage. 450,000 €. BEAUMOUNT PROPERTIES Tel. 687-329509; info@beaumountproperties.com

A1362 SAN AGUSTIN. Sea view apartment in quiet corner. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, small block. Spacious interior with gret south facing terrace, lift, pool and in convenient location. Needs renovating. 295,000 €. BEAUMOUNT PROPERTIES Tel. 687-329509; info@beaumountproperties.com

A1389 CALA MAYOR. Very bright, sunny and spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large terrace with access through kitchen and living area. Parking space in neighbouring garage included. Reduced to 345,000 €. BEAUMOUNT PROPERTIES Tel. 687-329509; info@beaumountproperties.com

A1392 SANTA PONSA. Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom apartment with en suite bathroom and separate WC. Set in sought after complex with 2 pools, parking and well maintained grounds. 5 minute walk to centre and beaches. 269,000 €. BEAUMOUNT PROPERTIES Tel. 687-329509; info@beaumountproperties.com

A1391 SANTA PONSA. Amazing front line position. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and WC. Modernised with spacious and luminous open plan living interior. Swimming pool and parking and the best sunsets in Santa Ponsa. 725,000 €. BEAUMOUNT PROPERTIES Tel. 687-329509; info@beaumountproperties.com

UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.

SOLAR POWER Design, Install, Maintenance. Phone 684-413089; Johnny@solysia.com - www.solysia.com

HOUSE TO LET in Llucmajor village. Renovated with 30 m² terrace. Double glazed windows. Living room, dining room, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, utility room. 750 €. neus@inmobiliariacananeus.es

HOUSE TO LET in Llucmajor village, renovated with 200 m² garden and terrace. Living room, bedroom with air conditioning, kitchen with fireplace, bathroom, WC. 850 €. neus@inmobiliariacananeus.es

JETSKI & JET TENDER: Sales, purchase, service, repairs and spare parts. Poligono Son Castello Palma, JETS24.com - Tel. 971-691758.

REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com

BRITISH BUILDING Surveyor FCIOB available to supervise, specify or snag renovations and new build projects. 40 years of award winning experience. www.morganrestoration.co.uk Tel. 688-991829 or 0044-7770-321829.