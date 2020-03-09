Hoping to put an end to excesses and scenes like these in Magalluf. 22-06-2019 V.V.

The Balearics health and consumer affairs ministry has opened twelve proceedings for non-compliance with the decree that was passed in January regarding "tourism of excesses".

The ministry explains that these proceedings have resulted from inspections by Calvia police of twelve establishments in Magalluf which were making offers for the consumption of alcohol via web pages. These establishments are in the zone in Magalluf which is covered by the decree.

Under the decree, inspection services from different areas of the government can act against so-called excesses; these are tourism, trade, health and consumer affairs. Advertising offers to drink alcohol is categorised as a serious breach of the decree and is subject to fines of between 6,001 and 60,000 euros.