29-06-2016

In 2019, there was a daily 3.5% increase in the number of vehicles on Majorca's main roads.

This figure was given at the first meeting on Monday of the Council of Majorca's committee for strategic lines of mobility. As well as data regarding average daily intensity of vehicles, information was given regarding accidents, while there was approval of the creation of a working party to consider the metropolitan area, which is defined as Palma, Calvia, Llucmajor and Marratxi.

The increase in vehicles in 2019 was more or less in keeping with annual growth since 2013. Examples of roads where the 3.5% average was exceeded were the Via Cintura (MA-20), for which it was 3.6% and the MA-12 and MA-14 with 3.8%. Particular attention was given at the meeting to the 3.45% increase on the MA-1 motorway from Palma to Puerto Andratx. This road was carrying an average of 61,472 vehicles per day.