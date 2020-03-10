Bárbara Natalia Lentz, Jordi Cerdó & Stefan Naimor at the Headquarters of Mallorca Villa Selection. 10-03-2020 Agency

On Sunday, March 29, Sa Pobla will host the II Tourist Holiday Fair, which is organised by the Federation of Tourism Holidays in Majorca and sponsored by Mallorca Villa Selection.

The President of the FETV, Jordi Cerdó, has confirmed that it that will take place in Plaza del Mercat from 09.00 to 21.00.

"It is a showcase for companies dedicated to the world of holiday tourism because they will be able to show their work to holiday home owners all over the Island."

Bárbara Natalia Lentz who is the Manager of Mallorca Villa Selection, says “sponsorship of the fair comes down to the fact that we share the same philosophy. We are a company that fully supports local owners and our entire economic structure and our capital is located in Majorca."

According to Mallorca Villa Selection’s Clerical Director, Stefan Naimor, the business is thriving.

"Our company gained the most growth in turnover over the past year in Majorca. All this on par with customer satisfaction from owners and guests from all over the Island, who have trusted us,” he said. “The presence at the fair on Sunday 29 in Sa Pobla is also a way to support a sector that contributes a lot to sustainability."

Mallorca Villa Selection is based in Alcudia and offers an à la carte tourist rental which is easily adaptable to the needs of guests and owners.

The II Fair of Tourism Holiday Fair is celebrated in Sa Pobla because the ETV Federation has declared it the Capital of the Tourist Interior because it’s a town without a coastline that has a lot of companies from the sector and duuring the event there will be talks and presentations.

For more information log on to www.feriaetv.com.