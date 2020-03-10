Shares:

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Also see our main advert for meeting times. English Helpline 634-368771.

AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Sala 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalisation block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.

APARTMENT with tourist licence. Approx. 80 m², 2- 3 bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen, bright living room, air conditioning, large garden terrace, close to the beach. 395,000 €. Tel. 626-480530; casasmallorca.com

BEAUTIFUL OLD village house in the heart of Fornalutx, approx. 409 m², 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, many well preserved genuine details, small garden with pool, terrace with great views! 1,295,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

BUYING, SELLING or letting a property on the islands? Look out for our special property section on Saturdays. If you wish to include your advert in this section please call 971-788405.

CENTRAL LOCATION, apartment in Sóller, approx. 124 m², 3- 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen, living room with fireplace, terrace with nice views. Needs renovation. 300,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

COUNTRY HOUSE with a lot of history, ready to move in, lots of character, approx. 140 m², 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, air conditioning, terrace and sunny garden with lemon trees, views into the mountain of Sóller.. 419,000 €. Tel. 626-480530; casasmallorca.com

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com

FELIZ ANIMAL ANDRATX. Unfortunately we cannot offer instantly a new home to all the animals who end up in our care. Therefore we call upon all of the responsible, caring, animal lovers to help us out, to either adopt or foster an animal even if it is for a short period of time, until a new owner can be found. www.feliz-animal.com Tel. 676-366814.

FIRST MALLORCA offers over 1,700 properties including villas, apartments, country homes & country estates. For details contact the central office. Tel. 971-007007.

IDYLLIC PLACE, townhouse in Sóller, approx. 348 m², 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 kitchens, 190 m² garden, fantastic views. Renovation project with great possibilities. 680,000 €. casasmallorca.com Tel. 626-480530.

LONG TERM RENTAL. First Mallorca requires long term rentals throughout the island to satisfied demand. Tel. 971-007007; firstmallorca.com

LONG TERM RENTALS. Extensive selection of villas, apartments & country homes. Tel. 971-007007 First Mallorca.

MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.

NATIVE ENGLISH TEACHER available for English lessons, conversation and help with homework. Palma area. Call Lisa on 607-742136.

PALMA OLD TOWN. We offer over 110 delightful apartments in the Old Town of Palma, plus over 300 in the general city area. Contact First Mallorca Palma office. Tel. 971-425262.

PUERTO ANDRATX. We offer over 390 sea view properties including villas, apartments & exclusive homes. For details contact First Mallorca Puerto Andratx office. Tel. 971-698888.

REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com

SANTA PONSA AREA. We offer over 300 properties in the area including apartments, villas & exclusive front line villas. For details contact First Mallorca Port Adriano office. Tel. 971-234444.

SOLAR POWER Design, Install, Maintenance. Phone 684-413089; Johnny@solysia.com - www.solysia.com

SOLLER. A lot of potential. Townhouse with approx. 225 m² living area, 8 bedrooms, bathroom, 2 lounges, patio, small garden, central location, needs renovation. 450,000 €. Tel. 626-480530; casasmallorca.com

SUN, VIEWS AND PEACE. House in Sóller, approx. 160 m², 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room with fireplace, air conditioning, heating, garden, terrace and garage. Ready to move in. 780,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

TO LET: Apartment in Sóller on the second floor, 2 bedrooms, open plan kitchen with living room, furnished, ready move in, just 2 minutes walk to the centre of Sóller. 800 € per month plus charges. casasmallorca.com Tel. 626-480530.

UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.

WE ARE LOOKING FOR a long term rental for a family or couple, an apartment or a house in Sóller, Port Sóller, Biniaraix or Fornalutx. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

WE ARE SEARCHING FOR a village house to renovate, with terrace or garden and views to the south. Many thanks for your trust. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.