Illegal street vendors make a run for it during Palma raids. 10-03-2020 Jaume Morey

Several illegal street sellers were arrested during raids by Officers from the Integral Security Unit, or USEI, in Palma on Tuesday.

Tensions rose as Officers made their way through Parc de la Mar, and Dalt Murada detaining numerous panhandlers and confiscating thousands of counterfeit items.

Many of the vendors who saw the motorcycles and Police vans arriving, quickly gathered up their belongings and made a run for it.

Some of them managed to escape but the ones that were caught were charged with a crime against intellectual property.