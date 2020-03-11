Balearics health minister Patricia Gómez. 11-03-2020 Pere Bota - Archive

The Balearics health ministry has announced a ban on all social and cultural gatherings of more than 1,000 people. The ban takes immediate effect and will last for thirty days. For events with under 1,000 people, authorisation will be needed from the public health directorate.

All sporting events with more than 1,000 people, whether professional or amateur, will have to take place behind closed doors.

Health minister Patricia Gómez said on Wednesday that the Balearics is one of the regions of Spain which is currently at the phase of containment of coronavirus. The situation in the Balearics cannot be compared with certain other regions of Spain. Measures in the Balearics are being coordinated with the national ministry of health, which is adapting these measures according to "the realities" of each region.

Gómez added that the general advice is to avoid gatherings of people that "are not strictly necessary". The minister highlighted weddings, for which there may be hundreds of people, some of whom will be travelling for the mainland. Information, she said, should be sought by phoning 900 101 863.

The director general of public health, Maria Antònia Font, appealed for the public to show "common sense" and avoid large gatherings, and she gave a reminder that the advice of the Spanish government is to not travel unless it is strictly necessary.