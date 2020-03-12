Puerto Andratx archive photo 03-10-2004 Ultima Hora

Palma 22 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a low of 11º and a nice southerly breeze.

It’s 21º in Andratx with hazy sunshine, a light wind and an overnight temperature of 10 degrees.

Santanyi starts off foggy but it’s 21 degrees once the sun comes out, with a southerly wind and a low of 8º.

It’s beach weather in Alcudia with a high of 24º, lots and lots of sunshine and a low of 10 degrees.

Deya’s sunny and warm too with a top temperature of 23 degrees dropping to 10º overnight and a light wind.

What’s On

The Fira del Fang Ceramics Fair is still going strong in Marratxi with lots of stalls offering hand made treasures and it’s open from 1000 until 1330 then again from 1600 to 1900.

There’s an exhibition of products made by Majorca’s leading designers at Es Baluard in Plaça de la Porta de Santa Catalina in Palma from 1030 until 2030 and entry is free.

Simfovents are live at Teatre Mar i Terra in Calle Sant Magi from 1930 and there’s no charge on the door.

The first leg of the XVI Rally Clásico leaves Puerto Portals at 1900; the Estellencs to Andratx leg starts at 2000 and the last leg from Andratx to Es Cappella-Puerto Portals starts at 2030. For more information log on to www.rallyismallorca.com.