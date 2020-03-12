Health
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson diagnosed with coronavirus
Hollywood couple are in Australia
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus.
The Hollywood actor has been cast as Colonel Tom Parker in a new
Baz Luhrmann movie about Elvis Presley and the couple are in pre-production in Australia.
Tom Hanks shared their diagnosis with the world via Twitter.
March 12, 2020
So far the star and his wife are the only people on set who?ve tested positive and Warner Bros studio has issued a statement about their diagnosis.
?We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19. We are working closely with the appropriate Australian Health Agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.?
On Wednesday, the US President, Donald Trump suspended all travel from Europe to America for 30 days because of the spread of coronavirus, sending markets into freefall and leaving airlines reeling.
The Covid-19 virus has officially been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation.
