Police have acted previously against races in Son Oms. 09-04-2012 Vasil Vasilev

Shares:

Palma police report that in the early hours of last Saturday morning they took identity information of 109 drivers and two other people after having been informed that there were going to be illegal car races in the Son Oms industrial estate.

Ten officers went to Son Oms, where there were up to 350 people in all. The police raised various reports, but there were none for reckless driving as they did not witness any races.