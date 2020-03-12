Police
Over 100 drivers identified in operation against illegal races
Palma police report that in the early hours of last Saturday morning they took identity information of 109 drivers and two other people after having been informed that there were going to be illegal car races in the Son Oms industrial estate.
Ten officers went to Son Oms, where there were up to 350 people in all. The police raised various reports, but there were none for reckless driving as they did not witness any races.
