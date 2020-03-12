Property
Price to rent in the Balearics has risen 66%
According to property website Fotocasa, the price to rent in the Balearics has risen 66% over the past five years, the highest in the country, with the national average having been 50%. The analysis was from December 2014 to December 2019.
The municipality where there was the greatest increase was Ibiza. The 93% is well ahead of Calvia in second spot - up 46%. In Palma, the only district of the city where there was a decrease was the centre; it was down 22%. The highest increase was 59% in Playa de Palma.
Behind the Balearics were the Canary Islands with a 64% increase. Then came Madrid (63%) and Catalonia (60%). Regions where increases were below the national average included Andalusia (42%) and the Basque Country (30%). Extremadura, with nine per cent, had the lowest increase of all.
