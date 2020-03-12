News
School's Out!
Every school in the Balearic Islands will be closed from next Monday because of the coronavirus outbreak
Parents and schools have been on tenterhooks for days while the Government dithered over whether to shut them down or not.
The Ministry has also asked Education Centres to think of ways they might be able to deliver the lessons to the students online.
The Regional Executive has advised caution and appealed for trust in public institutions, which are taking the appropriate measures and communicating them with an attitude of "transparency".
At the Extraordinary Council of Ministers on Thursday, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced that Educational Centres in the autonomous communities would be closing down and that the regulations regarding the requirements for a physical presence would be made more flexible.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.