Balearic schools shut down from Monday over coronavirus crisis. 12-03-2020 EFE

Shares:

Every school in the Balearic Islands will be closed from next Monday because of the coronavirus outbreak

Parents and schools have been on tenterhooks for days while the Government dithered over whether to shut them down or not.

The Ministry has also asked Education Centres to think of ways they might be able to deliver the lessons to the students online.

The Regional Executive has advised caution and appealed for trust in public institutions, which are taking the appropriate measures and communicating them with an attitude of "transparency".

At the Extraordinary Council of Ministers on Thursday, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced that Educational Centres in the autonomous communities would be closing down and that the regulations regarding the requirements for a physical presence would be made more flexible.