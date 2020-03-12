It seems probable that processions for Holy Week will not go ahead. 19-04-2019 Jaume Morey

Shares:

The Bishopric of Majorca has announced that it is considering calling off processions for Holy Week. Easter Sunday is 12 April, and the processions would normally begin on Palm Sunday, the fifth.

It is probable that churches across Majorca, including the Cathedral, will only open at hours of worship.

President Armengol spoke on Thursday evening and said that sixty additional personnel have been taken on by the 061 health service call centre. She stressed the need to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the Balearics and noted that of 3,004 cases in Spain as a whole, there are just 22 on the islands at present.

With the government having announced that schools will be closed for a fortnight from this coming Monday, the president said that it was important to contain the spread of the virus and to avoid "crowds" of any type for at least the next fortnight.