It’s Friday the 13th and there's definitely some unlucky weather in store for some parts of Majorca, because that annoying wind is back again.

Palma 21 degrees with hazy sunshine and a low of 11º, but before you slap on the suntan lotion, make sure everything is tied down because there’s a northeasterly wind gusting at 40 kilometres an hour.

It’s partly sunny partly cloudy in Andratx with an easterly breeze and a high of 20º and a low of 10º.

Santanyi is sunny but very blustery with a top temperature of 20º dropping to 9º overnight.

The mercury’s hovering around 19º in Puerto Pollensa with a strong wind coming from the northeast and a low of 9 degrees.

And Deya is lovely today with plenty of sunshine a top temperature of 18 degrees, a light wind and a low of 10.

