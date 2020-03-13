Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s Friday the 13th and there's definitely some unlucky weather in store for some parts of Majorca, because that annoying wind is back again.
Palma 21 degrees with hazy sunshine and a low of 11º, but before you slap on the suntan lotion, make sure everything is tied down because there’s a northeasterly wind gusting at 40 kilometres an hour.
It’s partly sunny partly cloudy in Andratx with an easterly breeze and a high of 20º and a low of 10º.
Santanyi is sunny but very blustery with a top temperature of 20º dropping to 9º overnight.
The mercury’s hovering around 19º in Puerto Pollensa with a strong wind coming from the northeast and a low of 9 degrees.
And Deya is lovely today with plenty of sunshine a top temperature of 18 degrees, a light wind and a low of 10.
You can view the weather live across the island with our webcams.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.