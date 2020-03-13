Health
No more fun at the fair
The Fira del Ram Easter Funfair, which just opened on Thursday is the latest event to fall victim to the coronavirus crisis.
The President of the Government, Francina Armengol, warned on Thursday that it was inevitable that measures taken to stop coronavirus would have an effect on the traditional leisure activities that Majorca is famous for.
The Fira del Ram comes to Son Fusteret Showground every year and is highly popular, with thousands of people visiting every day. This year there were more than 170 attractions offering entertainment for the whole family. Closing down the entire event will be a huge financial blow to every single person working at the carnival.
According to Palma City Council, the closure is open-ended and Local Police will be drafted in to make sure that organisers close all the stalls.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.