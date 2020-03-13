Fira del Ram closed down. 11-03-2020 Julián Aguirre

The Fira del Ram Easter Funfair, which just opened on Thursday is the latest event to fall victim to the coronavirus crisis.

The President of the Government, Francina Armengol, warned on Thursday that it was inevitable that measures taken to stop coronavirus would have an effect on the traditional leisure activities that Majorca is famous for.

The Fira del Ram comes to Son Fusteret Showground every year and is highly popular, with thousands of people visiting every day. This year there were more than 170 attractions offering entertainment for the whole family. Closing down the entire event will be a huge financial blow to every single person working at the carnival.

According to Palma City Council, the closure is open-ended and Local Police will be drafted in to make sure that organisers close all the stalls.