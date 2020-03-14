Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Early morning showers in Palma give way to sunshine with a high of 20 degrees, a strong southerly wind and a low of 9º.
Andratx is lovely today with lots of sunshine, a nice breeze, a high of 18 degrees and a low of 9º.
It’s a cloudy day in Arta with an easterly breeze and a top temperature of 18 degrees falling to 9º after dark.
Alcudia’s sunny and 18º with a low of 9 degrees and a light northeasterly wind.
And it’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Soller with a high of 2º0, a low of 7º and virtually no wind at all.
