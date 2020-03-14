News
Fatal car crash in Muro
A 79-year-old man has been killed in a car crash in Muro (Majorca).
Police say the driver lost control of his car at a roundabout near the entrance to the town and plunged seven-metres down a cliff.
Officers and Emergency Services personnel who were deployed to the scene of the accident at around 1700 on Friday, say the car had fallen on its roof and the driver was already dead when they arrived.
Medics believe the victim suffered a heart attack before the accident.
