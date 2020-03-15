Shares:

COSTITX: Peaceful area, pretty finca with swimming pool. Lovely 3,900 m² plot and great views. Three bedroom, one bathroom home with porch and roof terrace. Some modernisation required. Current Cédula de habitabilidad. Price 277,000 €. Ref. 9346. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

LONG TERM RENTALS. Extensive selection of villas, apartments & country homes. Tel. 971-007007 First Mallorca.

QUALITY RENTAL HOMES available in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes, long term only. Call Nash Homes Portals Nous 971-675969 or see our website for current properties: www.nashhomesmallorca.com

WE CLEAR building rubble, garden waste, old furniture etc. Fast reliable service. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es

TYPICAL TOWNHOUSE in the centre of Sóller, ready to move in, lots of character, approx. 284 m², 4- 7 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, central heating, courtyard, views. 775,000 €. Tel. 626-480530; casasmallorca.com

BRITISH BUILDING Surveyor FCIOB available to supervise, specify or snag renovations and new build projects. 40 years of award winning experience. www.morganrestoration.co.uk Tel. 688-991829 or 0044-7770-321829.

REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com

CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info

CHANGE OF PLATES. EU, American and historic cars, name changes, NIE numbers, etc. Tel. Zoe 609-669106. C/. Paris 8, Palma Nova.

UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com

JETSKI & JET TENDER: Sales, purchase, service, repairs and spare parts. Poligono Son Castello Palma, JETS24.com - Tel. 971-691758.

WELL SPOKEN Englishwoman offers care/ companionship in exchange in for accommodation. 695-098696.

PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.

SOLAR POWER Design, Install, Maintenance. Phone 684-413089; Johnny@solysia.com - www.solysia.com

WANTED: Quality rental properties in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes for long term rent only. Call Nash Homes 971-675 969 or email Jacqui info@nashhomesmallorca.com

SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es

AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Sala 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalisation block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Also see our main advert for meeting times. English Helpline 634-368771.

FIRST MALLORCA offers over 1,700 properties including villas, apartments, country homes & country estates. For details contact the central office. Tel. 971-007007.

PUERTO ANDRATX. We offer over 390 sea view properties including villas, apartments & exclusive homes. For details contact First Mallorca Puerto Andratx office. Tel. 971-698888.

PALMA OLD TOWN. We offer over 110 delightful apartments in the Old Town of Palma, plus over 300 in the general city area. Contact First Mallorca Palma office. Tel. 971-425262.

SANTA PONSA AREA. We offer over 300 properties in the area including apartments, villas & exclusive front line villas. For details contact First Mallorca Port Adriano office. Tel. 971-234444.

LONG TERM RENTAL. First Mallorca requires long term rentals throughout the island to satisfied demand. Tel. 971-007007; firstmallorca.com

ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.

NATIVE ENGLISH TEACHER available for English lessons, conversation and help with homework. Palma area. Call Lisa on 607-742136.

MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.

LOVELY COUNTRY home with swimming pool, 2 kms from Inca. Set in 4,000 m² of established gardens, total construction 372 m². Spacious house with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and grand porch. Central heating, air-conditioning, double glazing etc. Garage/ workshop and stores. Now 415,000 €. Ref. 9367. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

SENCELLES. Immaculate country home with lovely established gardens, 3,416 m² of land. Two floors with interesting tower feature incorporating spiral staircase. Open plan living area with integrated kitchen, three bedrooms, bathroom, cloakroom, office and additional room. Mains services, central heating, air conditioning, double glazing, all installations in excellent condition. Cédula de Habitabilidad. 365,000 €. Ref. 9394. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

CAMPANET: Beautiful location with views to Puig de Maria and Tramuntana. Small finca set in 1855 m² of land. Two bedroomed house of 78 m² requiring complete renovation, swimming pool and outbuildings. Mains water, Cédula de habitabilidad and possibility to connect to electricity. 150,000 €. Ref. 9406. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

CHARACTER TOWNHOUSE with lovely patio/ garden in Costitx. Two storey with spacious three/ four bedroomed home, great kitchen/ diner and bathroom. Adjacent double height old stable with potential for conversion. Excellent value at 250,000 €. Ref. 9421. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

APARTMENT with tourist licence. Approx. 80 m², 2- 3 bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen, bright living room, air conditioning, large garden terrace, close to the beach. 395,000 €. Tel. 626-480530; casasmallorca.com

SUN, VIEWS AND PEACE. House in Sóller, approx. 160 m², 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room with fireplace, air conditioning, heating, garden, terrace and garage. Ready to move in. 780,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

BESIDE THE SQUARE in a pedestrian street, a traditional house with a rental licence, approx. 259 m², with a terrace, 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, central heating. Ready to move in, 790,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

WE ARE LOOKING FOR a long term rental for a family or couple, an apartment or a house in Sóller, Port Sóller, Biniaraix or Fornalutx. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.