Emergencies
Fire on yacht in Puerto Portals
Majorca Fire Brigade crews from Calvia, Inca and Llucmajor were called to a fire on a yacht in Puerto Portals on Sunday morning.
The fire on the yacht named Minerva was reported around six o'clock. Smoke was visible from a considerable distance.
