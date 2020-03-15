Smoke billowing from the yacht in Puerto Portals.

15-03-2020Bombers de Mallorca

Majorca Fire Brigade crews from Calvia, Inca and Llucmajor were called to a fire on a yacht in Puerto Portals on Sunday morning.

The fire on the yacht named Minerva was reported around six o'clock. Smoke was visible from a considerable distance.

