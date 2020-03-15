55 cases of coronavirus in the Balearic Islands. 09-02-2020 M. À. Cañellas

Eleven new patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Majorca.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the additional diagnosis on Sunday, which means there are now a total of 55 cases of Covid-19 in the Balearic Islands.

Dr. Francesc Albertí, who’s a spokesperson for the Autonomous Committee of Coronavirus says two of the patients are in very serious condition and have been admitted to the ICU, one is a 94-year-old man and the other is a patient with chronic bronchopneumonia.

Majorca now has 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus, there are 3 in Menorca and 2 in Ibiza.