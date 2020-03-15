Health
11 more test positive for coronavirus
Eleven new patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Majorca.
The Ministry of Health confirmed the additional diagnosis on Sunday, which means there are now a total of 55 cases of Covid-19 in the Balearic Islands.
Dr. Francesc Albertí, who’s a spokesperson for the Autonomous Committee of Coronavirus says two of the patients are in very serious condition and have been admitted to the ICU, one is a 94-year-old man and the other is a patient with chronic bronchopneumonia.
Majorca now has 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus, there are 3 in Menorca and 2 in Ibiza.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.