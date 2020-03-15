Portixol, Palma 15-03-2020 Humphrey Carter

The fact that the lockdown in Majorca that was supposed to start on Monday, started last night instead, may have caught a few people by surprise.

There are probably a number of people who are unaware that the Spanish Prime Minister has decreed a State of Emergency for the whole nation which comes with restricted movement.

In case there’s any doubt, be warned, jogging, cycling or just going for a walk are completely banned, but dog owners are allowed to walk their pets.

The Police were on patrol in Portixol this morning and stopped a man who was out running.

He wasn’t detained and the Police seem to be content issuing warnings on day one of the lockdown in Majorca, but over the next 15 days they might not be so lenient.

For a list of what's allowed and what's not log on to www.majorcadailybulletin.com.