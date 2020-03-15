News
Spain honours those fighting coronavirus
2nd ovation in Palma for staff fighting coronavirus.
Tens of thousands of Spaniards took part in the nation’s 2nd day of standing ovations.
This time they were paying tribute to Healthcare Workers, Supermarket Staff and Cleaners in Spain who are all on the front line in the fight against coronavirus crisis.
The event took place two hours earlier than Saturday, at 2000, so that farmers could take part.
In Palma, people clapped, shouted and whistled at the top of the hour, in an incredibly emotional and heartfelt display of gratitude.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.