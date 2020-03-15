2nd ovation in Palma for staff fighting coronavirus. 15-03-2020 Juan Massanet Moll

Tens of thousands of Spaniards took part in the nation’s 2nd day of standing ovations.

This time they were paying tribute to Healthcare Workers, Supermarket Staff and Cleaners in Spain who are all on the front line in the fight against coronavirus crisis.

The event took place two hours earlier than Saturday, at 2000, so that farmers could take part.

In Palma, people clapped, shouted and whistled at the top of the hour, in an incredibly emotional and heartfelt display of gratitude.