Alcudia. archive photo. 12-08-2005 Teresa Ayuga

Palma 20 degrees and miserable with heavy rain, strong winds and a low of 10°.

It’s cloudy, wet and windy in Andratx too with a high of 20 and a low of 9°.

Santanyi is mostly cloudy with scattered showers, occasional sunshine, a high of 20°. and a low of 10°.

It’s cloudy in Alcudia with constant rain and 25 kilometre an hour winds throughout the day, and the top temperature of 20 degrees will plummet to 10° overnight.

It’s 20 degrees and cloudy in Soller with torrential rain at times and a low of 8° but that strong wind should drop by lunchtime.

You can watch the weather live here.