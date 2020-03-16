Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma 20 degrees and miserable with heavy rain, strong winds and a low of 10°.
It’s cloudy, wet and windy in Andratx too with a high of 20 and a low of 9°.
Santanyi is mostly cloudy with scattered showers, occasional sunshine, a high of 20°. and a low of 10°.
It’s cloudy in Alcudia with constant rain and 25 kilometre an hour winds throughout the day, and the top temperature of 20 degrees will plummet to 10° overnight.
It’s 20 degrees and cloudy in Soller with torrential rain at times and a low of 8° but that strong wind should drop by lunchtime.
You can watch the weather live here.
