News
Luxury Yacht is a total Write Off
The yacht that caught fire in Puerto Calvia on Sunday has been completely destroyed.
Local residents called Police and Firefighters when they saw black flames billowing out of the 20-metre yacht that was docked in Puerto Portals in the early hours of the morning.
Experts said it was impossible to extract the 3,500 litres of fuel that was on the luxury yacht.
An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the blaze which is thought to have originated in the hold.
No-one was onboard the yacht when it caught fire.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.