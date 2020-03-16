Puerto Portals yacht destroyed by fire. 15-03-2020 Mariano Ysasi

The yacht that caught fire in Puerto Calvia on Sunday has been completely destroyed.

Local residents called Police and Firefighters when they saw black flames billowing out of the 20-metre yacht that was docked in Puerto Portals in the early hours of the morning.

Experts said it was impossible to extract the 3,500 litres of fuel that was on the luxury yacht.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the blaze which is thought to have originated in the hold.

No-one was onboard the yacht when it caught fire.