15-03-2020

All over Spain people are finding novel ways of coping with being under lockdown, the streets are empty and people are not allowed to go out for a walk so they’re looking for other ways to entertain themselves.

Here in Palma some neighbours went for a walk on the roof of their building to alleviate the boredom and get some fresh air and exercise, but in Seville they’ve really got it sorted.

Joe Wicks decided that the restrictions are no excuse for turning into a couch potato so he’s got people working out on their balconies and he leads the class from a nearby rooftop.

How amazing it this 🙌🏻 Via @ goodnews_movement on Instagram: "In Seville, Spain they are not accepting quarantine as an excuse for not working out. This fitness instructor hosts a workout from a rooftop —and people join his class from their balconies." pic.twitter.com/R8aWbBg0Hr — The Body Coach (@thebodycoach) March 15, 2020

At another housing estate in Seville, neighbours are playing Bingo and the numbers are called out via loud speaker.

ON A LIGHTER NOTE here in Spain people are playing bingo from quarantine !!! pic.twitter.com/AN9UcyzUEv — n. (@nikkitbfh) March 14, 2020