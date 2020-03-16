Health
How to get around the coronavirus lockdown
All over Spain people are finding novel ways of coping with being under lockdown, the streets are empty and people are not allowed to go out for a walk so they’re looking for other ways to entertain themselves.
Here in Palma some neighbours went for a walk on the roof of their building to alleviate the boredom and get some fresh air and exercise, but in Seville they’ve really got it sorted.
Joe Wicks decided that the restrictions are no excuse for turning into a couch potato so he’s got people working out on their balconies and he leads the class from a nearby rooftop.
How amazing it this 🙌🏻
Via @ goodnews_movement on Instagram:
"In Seville, Spain they are not accepting quarantine as an excuse for not working out. This fitness instructor hosts a workout from a rooftop —and people join his class from their balconies." pic.twitter.com/R8aWbBg0Hr— The Body Coach (@thebodycoach) March 15, 2020
At another housing estate in Seville, neighbours are playing Bingo and the numbers are called out via loud speaker.
ON A LIGHTER NOTE here in Spain people are playing bingo from quarantine !!! pic.twitter.com/AN9UcyzUEv— n. (@nikkitbfh) March 14, 2020
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.