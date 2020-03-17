Garden Village Hotel in Platja de Muro 16-03-2020 Ultima Hora

The Garden Hotels chain has told the Government that patients with coronavirus can use its Garden Holiday Village establishment, in Platja de Muro.

"The establishment, which has 132 rooms, is located very close to the General Hospital of Muro, so, if necessary, the rooms can be used to house patients affected by coronavirus,” said Gabriel Llobera, who’s the Director General of Garden and President of the Grouping of Hotel Chains in the Balearic Islands.

He pointed out that “use of the establishment will be a key issue if the hospital infrastructure is saturated in the northern area. We cede the facilities so that Health Department can manage it in the most appropriate way to care for patients," he said. "It is another way to collaborate in the current crisis that affects the population and the entire tourist industry in Mallorca and the rest of the islands. "

Meliá

Meliá Hotels International has stated that it wants to “fully collaborate with the authorities, which includes offering the availability of our establishments if they are needed to help our healthcare professionals and the citizens as a whole,” said spokesperson, Gabriel Escarrer Juliá.

He added, "we are at the disposal of the authorities, although this must be piloted by them in the public interest and not be the object of marketing or opportunism".

The Riu Hotel chain said its establishments will also be made available to the Government.

“It’s a measure of solidarity and they will always have us by their side," said Carmen and Luis Riu, Co-Chairs of the chain.

With the entire hotel sector virtually closed in Mallorca, the Government Health services will be able to use the facilities they need to accommodate patients if the island's Hospital system is saturated.

In Menorca, the President of the Artiem Hotels chain, José Díaz Montañés, has offered an establishment to Menorca's hospital services ad the Tourist Group, Matutes says its facilities in Ibiza will also be made available.