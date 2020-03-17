News
2nd death in Majorca from coronavirus
A second patient has died from coronavirus in Majorca.
A man in his 60's, who was an oncological patient, died early on Monday morning and tested positive for coronavirus.
The victim was receiving palliative care and had been admitted to the infectious diseases section of the hospital.
The first fatality was a 59-year-old woman who died from renal failure on March 12.
