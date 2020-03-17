2nd coronavirus death in Majorca. 17-03-2020 Teresa Ayuga

A second patient has died from coronavirus in Majorca.

A man in his 60's, who was an oncological patient, died early on Monday morning and tested positive for coronavirus.

The victim was receiving palliative care and had been admitted to the infectious diseases section of the hospital.

The first fatality was a 59-year-old woman who died from renal failure on March 12.