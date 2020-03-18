Supermarkets do of course remain open. 18-03-2020 Teresa Ayuga

Although the Balearic Islands are now all but cut off by air and by sea, the supply of goods will not be affected. The Balearic Ports Authority stresses that activity at the five state ports - Palma, Alcudia, Mahon, Ibiza and La Savina - will be continuing in order to guarantee supplies. Trucks with goods from the mainland are therefore continuing to arrive. Minimum essential services are in place for port police and for personnel who need to keep port operations going.

The regional agriculture, fisheries and food ministry has meanwhile sent a circular to farmers and cooperatives, emphasising that food supply is an essential activity and must be guaranteed. This circular makes clear that the people of the islands must have access to all possible sources of safe and sufficient food. The entire food chain has to therefore keep functioning. This covers centres of production, retail outlets, warehouses, logistics centres as well as farms, fish markets, animal feed factories and abattoirs.