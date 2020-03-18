Health
Number of coronavirus cases rises in the Balearics
20 more people in the Balearic Islands have tested positive for coronavirus
There are now a total of 112 cases of Covid-19 and two people have died, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.
On Wednesday afternoon the Ministry of Health will provide the individual data for each Island.
Yogi / Hace about 5 hours
20 more cases hardly qualifies as "soars" As ever the language used by the media is often exaggerated and alarmist. Get a grip of yourselves MDB and curb the sensationalism. "Increased" would have sufficed.
Mark Badoer / Hace about 6 hours
Ofcourse it soared. When you only take the shopping and hamstering frenzy of last Friday and Saturday, with hundreds and hundreds of people falling over each other to get supplies, no wonder. And all these poor cashiers having to handle all these peoples purchases, money and being in close proximity. Crazy.