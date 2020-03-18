News
Number of coronavirus cases soars in the Balearics
20 more people in the Balearic Islands have tested positive for coronavirus
There are now a total of 112 cases of Covid-19 and two people have died, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.
On Wednesday afternoon the Ministry of Health will provide the individual data for each Island.
