Aemet forecasting warm, dry weather in March. 18-03-2020 Ultima Hora

Spring officially starts this Friday and the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet, says we are in for record high temperatures in the Balearic Islands.

Rain is forecast to be around 93 litres a square metre between April and June which is about average.

At Easter, the top temperature will hover around 18-20 degrees, with overnight lows of between 7 and 11 with an average rainfall of 8-13 litres per square meter which is about average.

WINTER VERY HOT

This winter was the third warmest since 1973, setting record highs for December, January and February, according to Aemet.

Ibiza was the warmest and Majorca and Minorca both had their third hottest winters since records began.

Temperatures at Palma airport, Minorca and Porto Pi during winter months were the third warmest since 1990 and 2016. The warmest month was February, followed by December and January.

"The first days of March are also getting warmer than normal," said Aemet.

It's been a very wet winter in the Balearic Islands, except for February which was drier than normal and for the first time in 30 years there was hardly any snow.

The Balearic Islands was battered by extremely strong winds and torrential during Storm Elsa and Storm Gloria and there was 16% more rain than average.

Majorca was the wettest island with a 20% increase in rainfall, Minorca had an extra 6% and Ibiza was very dry with a 17% drop in rainfall.

Aemet says the latest data shows that March will be very dry and very warm.