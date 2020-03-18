State of Emergency
Majority obeying coronavirus lockdown restrictions
A man has been arrested in Palma for breaking the coronavirus lockdown laws three times.
He was stopped twice in Plaç de Sant Antoni on Tuesday and warned by Police that there were restrictions in place under the State of Emergency.
Police say that when he returned a third time and had clearly been drinking alcohol, they had no choice but to detain him.
The restrictions have been in place in the Balearic Islands for four days now and according to the Government Delegation, most of the population is showing "solidarity and respect" for the measures put in place to contain the COVID-19 virus.
The National Police and Guardia Civil are coordinating with Local Forces to inform residents who are walking on public roads that there are movement restrictions in force to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
There have been several incidents since the State of Emergency was decreed by the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez on Saturday.
On Monday, four people were fined for drinking alcoholic in the street.
On Tuesday, the National Police closed down a sports centre after two people were discovered playing paddle tennis in the compound.
A tourist was sanctioned for wandering around Palma Cathedral taking photographs, despite repeated instructions from Police to stop and return to their accommodation.
Two people were detained in Son Banya for walking in the street for no reason and a person was sighted in Manacor for sneezing at someone then bragging about it.
At least three people were sighted in Ibiza for violating the restrictions by driving around the streets.
Anyone who is caught walking or driving in the streets without good reason during the coronavirus lockdown will be fined between 600 and 30,000 euros.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.