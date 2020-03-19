Palmanova archive photo 04-05-2017 Ajuntament de Calvià

Palma 19° and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a slight easterly wind and a low of 9 degrees.

It’s mostly cloudy in Calvia with a top temperature of 20 degrees, a low of 8° and a soft breeze.

Santanyi is sunny and 18° but it will cloud over now and again and it’s blustery too with a 20 kilometre easterly wind and a low of 9°.

Early morning fog in Alcudia will soon clear away and it’ll be a sunny afternoon, with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 10°.

Soller is 19 degrees and overcast with occasional sunshine and a low of 7°.

