Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma 19° and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a slight easterly wind and a low of 9 degrees.
It’s mostly cloudy in Calvia with a top temperature of 20 degrees, a low of 8° and a soft breeze.
Santanyi is sunny and 18° but it will cloud over now and again and it’s blustery too with a 20 kilometre easterly wind and a low of 9°.
Early morning fog in Alcudia will soon clear away and it’ll be a sunny afternoon, with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 10°.
Soller is 19 degrees and overcast with occasional sunshine and a low of 7°.
View the weather across the island on our webcam page.
