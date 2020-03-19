Environment
GOB wanting elimination of car park in Es Trenc Nature Park
Environmentalists GOB want an amendment of the law governing the Es Trenc Nature Park in order to eliminate the Na Tirapel car park, which they maintain is a "clear ecological nonsense".
The project for this car park is currently open to a period of public consultation (the plan is to reduce its size), and GOB have made a number of submissions questioning it, saying that no environmental studies have been undertaken which support it. During the processing of the law for the nature park, GOB add, "there was not a single report" that proposed the maintenance of the car park, while up to eight studies have indicated that it would have a significant environmental impact.
GOB believe that the car park was "shoehorned" into the legislation via amendments, and they have denounced what they say has been an environment ministry promotion of a new report which neglects the conclusions of previous ones. The car park, in GOB's view, is a "shameful stain" on what was otherwise an historical declaration, namely the law for the nature park.
The Balearics Environment Commission is being asked by GOB to rethink the processing of the project. The "most reasonable" approach would be to amend the law in order to eliminate the car park.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.