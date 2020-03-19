Air Europa cancels Balearic flights. 10-12-2008 10-12-2008 Marco Torres

Air Europa has cancelled all flights between Palma and Mahón and Palma and Ibiza from March 19 until April 30 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

All flights to and from the Balearic Islands from the Peninsula are also cancelled, except: UX6048 Palma-Madrid; UX6079 Madrid-Palma; UX6156 Palma-Barcelona and UX6073 Barcelona-Palma.

It’s hoped that negotiations between the Ministry of Development and Air Nostrum, which also flies between the three islands, will be successful, otherwise there will be no flights between Majorca, Menorca and Ibiza.

During the State of Emergency, one daily flight per company, per day, is allowed in each direction and the planes must reduce their passenger capacity to one third for health and security reasons.