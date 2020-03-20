Police tighten coronavirus lockdown. 17-03-2020 Salvador Sas

The Civil Guard has increased patrols on roads and highways across the Balearic Islands to prevent residents from travelling to second homes over the weekend.

Officers will be deployed at roundabouts and access roads to towns to prevent people from breaking the State of Emergency which restricts movement to prevent the coronavirus.

Travelling to and from residences other than the one occupied when the restrictions came into force is strictly prohibited and only one person is allowed in each vehicle, except in specific cases.

Surveillance will be stepped up on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and residents are asked to respect the movement restrictions now in place.

Breaking the rules will result in a fine of between 600 and 3,000 euros.